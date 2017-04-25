Editoral Staff

Maddie Malat, Co-Editor-In-Chief

Sage Larson, Co-Editor-In-Chief

Lauren Wilson, News Editor

Kaley Sievert, Variety Editor

Katelyn Kasella, Sports Editor

Katie Beedy, Opinions Editor

Aubrie Odegaard, Web Editor

Karis Baerenwald, Copy Editor

Cathy McMullen, Faculty Advisor

Writing Staff

Emely Kransvik

James Harvey

Emma Garton

Sarah Liebig

Johnny Wagner

Ellen Rethwisch

Jenna Scarbrough

Alyssa Armstrong

Photography and Art

Maddie Malat, Photography Editor

Business

Misty Gobel, Business Manager

Marah Evans, Advertising Manager

William Craft, Publisher

Interested in joining The Concordian staff? Contact us.