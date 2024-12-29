Alyssa’s 2024 Reading Wrap-Up

I’m a voracious reader; it’s my favorite way to unwind and escape from reality. I probably spend most of my time reading.

Each year I challenge myself to read a certain number of books and pages, but I also set more personal goals that change year to year. In 2024, I wanted to focus on reading books I already owned and so far, I’ve read over 30 books from my shelves. I also wanted to branch outside my comfort zone and read more books outside the fantasy and romance genres.

So far this year, I’ve read 160 books that included print, audio, and advanced copies.

These are my top picks of 2024 from 10 different genres and some honorable mentions.

Alyssa’s Top 10 Across 10:

Historical Fiction: “Circe” by Madeline Miller

Summary: Circe discovers she can wield the power of witchcraft and when Zeus finds out, he banishes her to a deserted island. Over the years, she practices her magic and strengths her skills, but the world doesn’t look kindly upon strong women.

I went into “Circe” having no clue what the story was about. I don’t think this book is for everyone because it heavily focuses on Circe as a character and does not have much of a plot. The plot is essentially just whatever Circe is doing; there’s no overarching action or goal and readers just experience Circe’s life along with her. I really liked that. I felt like I could stroll through the story without worrying about missing important details.

Memoir: “Know My Name” by Chanel Miller

Summary: Chanel Miller takes control of the narrative in her memoir “Know My Name,” published in 2019. She recounts her experiences with the United States judicial system after being sexually assaulted by a Stanford swimmer in 2015. This is a story of trauma and healing, of reclaiming your story, and how our judicial systems often fails survivors.

Miller does a phenomenal job recounting her experience and putting the reader in her shoes without losing perspective of the ground she still had to cover. Her writing is compelling. Readers can grasp and understand her confusion, reluctance, and eventual fierce refusal to let her assault get pushed under the rug. I cried a LOT. This memoir will haunt you, not only because it is so raw and emotional, but because you will have to grapple with how unjust the U.S. justice system is and the ignorance and cruelty of certain people throughout Miller’s journey.

Classics: “Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley

Summary: At university Victor Frankenstein becomes interested in discovering the secret to creating life. He falls down a path of obsession with creating a sentient creature and almost immediately after his success, becomes frightened of what he has brought to life.

“Frankenstein” was so fun to read. I loved hating Victor throughout the novel. He’s a terrible person and honestly deserves worse than he got. The storytelling structure was captivating because it switches between three points of view, and each reveals a little bit of something readers didn’t know before. I found the creature’s chapters sympathetic and full of lush descriptions. I also think that there are so many ways to interpret the message of this book, and I loved having discussions about it in class.

Young Adult: “The Poet X” by Elizabeth Acevedo

Summary: “The Poet X” follows Xiomara, a teenager growing up in Harlem, who has recently gone through puberty and is struggling with her mother’s expectations. The story follows Xiomara’s struggle to speak up or conform and is told through poems she writes to deal with her complicated feelings.

I listened to the audiobook and boy was it an experience; the author feels every poem she’s reading, and it translates to a very realized main character. Xiomara felt like someone I could have known in high school because of how relatable her poetry is and how much emotion comes through the writing and narration of the audiobook. If anyone is planning on picking this book up, your experience will only be enhanced by listening to it! This book reminds me of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” because of how much it reflects on girlhood and mother-daughter relationships.

Graphic Novel: “Heartstopper: Volume Five” by Alice Oseman

Summary: A continuation of Nick and Charlie’s story, “Heartstopper: Volume Five” covers Charlie’s struggles with Nick going to college next year and wanting to take their relationship to the next step.

Volume Five continues to explore Charlie’s mental health journey and readers see him healthier than he was at the end of Volume Four. His confidence has increased and I can’t wait to see where he ends up at the end of this series. Nick is touring colleges and planning for his future after high school. Volume Five puts into perspective the fact that this series is wrapping up soon. I will miss these boys so much when the final book comes out.

Horror: “The Unmothers” by Leslie J. Anderson

Summary: Marshall is a journalist sent to the small town of Raeford to investigate claims of a horse giving birth to a human baby boy. No one in town wants to talk to her and following any leads proves very difficult. However, when a dead horse and a mangled human are found in a field together, Marshall starts to think there might be something darker at play.

“The Unmothers” was such a strange read in the most delightful way possible! It’s such a prize to come across books that aren’t afraid to be weird. I’ve never read rural folk horror before, and I think this was the perfect introduction to the genre. As a journalism major, that aspect drew me in and the feminist themes were also a huge plus. This story explores female rage, vengeance, and community in a beautiful way. There is truly nothing like a group of women with a common purpose, uplifting each other

Mystery/Thriller: “First Lie Wins” by Ashley Elston

Summary: Evie Porter has just moved in with her boyfriend, Ryan Sumner. The catch? Evie Porter doesn’t exist, and Ryan is her target. Evie works for the anonymous Mr. Smith, she is always given a location, a new identity, and a target for each assignment she receives. Only this time, Evie might be falling for the man she’s meant to take down.

I’m not a huge fan of the mystery/thriller genre. I rarely find books that I enjoy or find suspenseful enough to keep me entertained. So, imagine my surprise when I was utterly enthralled with “First Lie Wins”! The storyline reminded me of a more sinister Mr. and Mrs. Smith with fake identities and a smidge of romance. I was constantly guessing who Mr. Smith was and what he wanted from Evie. I was rooting for Ryan and Evie even though things were a little sketchy at times. I didn’t guess the ending either, which was fun because I felt so in the moment when it was all revealed!

Science Fiction: “Iron Widow” by Xiran Jay Zhao

Summary: Set in a fantasy world constantly at war where boys pilot Chrysalises, giant transforming robots used to fight the invading enemy, and girls are used as disposable batteries to power these machines. Zetian volunteers herself as a co-pilot to the boy who killed her sister with the plan to kill him during the flight, never expecting to make it out alive. However, everyone is surprised when she earns to rank of Iron Widow, a female pilot who can sacrifice boys instead of the other way around.

“Iron Widow” grabbed me by the throat and pulled me through the entire story without letting go. It’s dark, it’s gruesome, and most of all it’s completely unapologetic. I liked that Zetian knew what she wanted from the beginning and stopped at nothing to get it. She isn’t afraid of being disliked and isn’t afraid to make sacrifices. I think the magic system is a little hard to imagine and follow if you don’t know of Chinese history/culture. Despite this, I think the concept of Chrysalises was innovative (at least I’ve never read a fantasy book with a similar concept. My small gripe with the book was the ending. It wasn’t a bad ending, just a bit predictable if you are familiar with the conventions of the fantasy genre.

Fantasy: “The Burning God” by R.F. Kuang

Summary: “The Burning God” is the final installment of “The Poppy War” trilogy. The violent history of China inspired the story. Readers follow Rin as she enters Sinegard, the most elite military school in her country. She is a target because of her skin color and social class. Eventually, she discovers she is a shaman, someone who can harness the power of the gods.

The Burning God is a fantastic finale to “The Poppy War” trilogy. We got to see Rin’s journey through to the end and while I can’t say I’m surprised by the conclusion, the methods of how we got there definitely shocked me. The relationships in this book become even more complicated if you can believe it. I thought the end of “The Dragon Republic” was about as crazy as it could get, but “The Burning God” dives deeper into the complications of war and how that affects relationships. I honestly can’t say much more without spoiling but if you’re looking for a fantasy series that doesn’t hold back, has realistic characters, and phenomenal world-building, this is the next one you should pick up!

Romance: “Just for the Summer” by Abby Jimenez

Summary: Justin and Emma share an interesting dating quirk, after a break-up their exes always go on to find their soulmates. To end this curse, they agree to date each other to find their own soulmates after breaking up. This relationship is only supposed to last the summer, but what will happen when real feelings start to develop?

The opening “Am I the asshole” Reddit post was so original and made me laugh out loud! I read the entire thing aloud to my roommate and she thought it was funny too. Also, who doesn’t love a book set in their state? It was so cool to see Minnesota get the love it deserves. It’s a beautiful place! I liked that both Emma and Justin were dealing with BIG life changes/struggles. It added some depth to the book that I really appreciated, straight up rom-coms are fun, but I like to read some romance books with angst too.

Emma is a fascinating character to place in a romance because her trauma from childhood impacts her relationships so intensely. I found myself rooting for her and at times aggravated when I knew she wasn’t making choices that would lead to her happiness. However, she puts in the work to cope with her trauma and her growth was rewarding to see. Justin also had a lot of depth which isn’t always the case with male leads. His devotion to his family and anger at his mother are explored very well throughout the story.

Honorable Mentions:

“A Reaper at the Gates” by Sabaa Tahir

“Starling House” by Alix E. Harrow

“The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches” by Sangu Mandanna

“When Among Crows” by Veronica Roth

“Is Rape a Crime?: A Memoir, an Investigation, and a Manifesto” by Michelle Bowdler