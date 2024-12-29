“Our Eyes, at Last, Shall See Him”: Concordia Christmas Concert Opens in Moorhead, Minn.

MOORHEAD – The Concordia Choir program began its holiday programming last weekend, with the opening of the 98th annual show, titled “Our Eyes, at Last, Shall See Him.”

Students, faculty and members of the community gathered at 7:30 P.M. on Friday, Dec. 6 for the opening night of the concert, featuring Concordia’s three choirs and the orchestra. They were joined again by the handbell choir to do prelude music before the choirs took the stage.

Set in front of the large mural designed by Paul Johnson, the concert has become a tradition for many across the region, as well as largely impacting Concordia College.

“The Emmy Award-winning Concordia Christmas Concerts are a regional highlight during the holiday season, featuring our choirs and orchestra performing in front of a newly created mural each year,” the Christmas Concert’s website said.

The concert features over 300 students between the Concordia Choir, the Chapel Choir, the Kantorei Choir, The Concordia Orchestra and the Handbell Choir. With each performance, 2,000 audience members join to celebrate the holiday spirit with the musicians.

“To see that many people come to support this is so impactful,” Beck Benson, a sophomore Communication Studies and French major said, “This is a gift that we give to so many people.”

Though the Christmas concerts are a massive conglomeration of hard work and dedication, each year many new audience members experience the magic of the concert and come back year after year.

“This is an annual thing for so many people, not just Concordia alumni, but around the nation. I feel grateful to be a part of it and change so many people’s lives,” Benson said.

The concert will preform four times in Moorhead, Minn. and twice in Minneapolis, Minn. at Orchestra Hall, as well as an invited dress rehearsal for those who were unable to catch a performance date. The musicians get to perform their set for over 10,000 audience members over the course of their performances. People who were unable to attend in person, may register for the virtual Concordia Christmas Concert.

According to their website, Cocnordia will video record the 2024 concerts at Orchestra Hall and create a one-hour version of the concert which will be available for online, on-demand viewing from Dec. 21, 2024 through Jan. 8, 2025. People must register by Dec. 21 for $25 to view the video. The concert will also be broadcast on a few regional radios￼